IAC/InterActive Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+12.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IAC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.

