Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)LGNDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.01M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGND has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.