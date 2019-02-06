Facebook's top PR exec set to exit after eight years at company

Following a tough year in the media sphere, Facebook's (FB -0.8% ) top public relations executive is exiting the company.

Caryn Marooney is leaving after eight years, dealing a blow to the communications structure amid multiple ongoing controversies around Russian manipulation, data leaks and privacy flak, and the spread of disinformation overall.

She'll stay on until a replacement is found. She's been with the company for eight years.

Elsewhere, Facebook is losing a bear, as Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser is leaving his role to join WPP; Wieser has had a Sell rating on Facebook since summer 2017.