Sibanye CEO sees potential for buying South African gold assets
Feb. 06, 2019 12:58 PM ET AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), GFISBSW, AU, GFI
- Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL -1.1%) has not discussed deals but AngloGold Ashanti's (AU +1.2%) Mponeng mine and Gold Fields' (GFI -2%) troubled South Deep operation would fit into the company's portfolio, CEO Neal Froneman tells Bloomberg.
- Still, for the next 18 months at least, the CEO says he will be focused on strengthening the company's balance sheet.
- Despite the struggle to contain costs in the world’s deepest mines, Froneman says SBGL could raise its exposure to South African gold after diversifying the company’s business by acquiring platinum and palladium mines in South Africa and North America.
- "There is a lot of value in our gold business and we wouldn’t walk away," the CEO says. "Negative sentiment doesn’t drive what we do."