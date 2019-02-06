Trivago fell as much as 7.9% after revenue guidance disappoints

Feb. 06, 2019 1:05 PM ETtrivago N.V. (TRVG)TRVGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVGfell as much as 7.9% after its 2019 guidance shows total revenue declining in H1, and significantly more in Q1 than Q2.
  • The company had previously seen Q2 revenue growth of 4%.
  • Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Andrew Eisenson says declining ad revenue may account for the delayed revenue rebound.
  • Booking.com and Expedia's combined portion of ad revenue declined by 5 percentage points from Q3, according to its Q4 presentation.
  • Trivago sees 2019 adjusted EBITDA of  €50M- €75M.
  • In early afternoon trading, Trivago shares were up 1.6%.
