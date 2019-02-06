Penn National Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (+88.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+50.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PENN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.