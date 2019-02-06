Private equity firms adopt distributable earnings

Blackstone Group (BX +0.3% ) and Carlyle Group (CG -3.2% ) recently made a switch to distributable earnings from economic net income in hopes of improving their narrative--and help their stock valuations, Bloomberg reports.

KKR (KKR -1.5% ) switched to the metric last year.

Distributable earnings excludes mark-to-market valuations, which means the results will be more stable, especially during market turmoil. The measure also includes cash income from asset sales and management fees.

Economic net income, however, includes both realized and unrealized gains or losses and requires private assets to be marked to market.

Apollo Global Management (APO -0.2% ), which still uses ENI, had its biggest quarterly loss in eight years as its PE portfolio shrank.

Previously: Carlyle Group +2.5% as distributable earnings, AUM grow (Feb. 6)