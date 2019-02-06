Knowles Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETKnowles Corporation (KN)KNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Knowles (NYSE:KN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $224.42M (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.