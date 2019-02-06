Ad giants slip after Publicis revenue disappointment

Ad-industry giants are moving lower today after Publicis Groupe (PUBGY -7.1%) fell short on its organic revenue, which declined amid marketing budget cuts from its consumer-goods clients.
WPP is down 3.5%; Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is 5.8% lower and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is down 4.9% today.
Along with a 0.3% decline in organic revenues, well short of expectations for 2.5% growth, Publicis forecasts a "bumpy ride" for Q1 due to the client attrition.
Next up to report among the Big Four is likely IPG on Feb. 13.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox