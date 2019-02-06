Ad giants slip after Publicis revenue disappointment

Ad-industry giants are moving lower today after Publicis Groupe (PUBGY -7.1% ) fell short on its organic revenue, which declined amid marketing budget cuts from its consumer-goods clients.

WPP is down 3.5% ; Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is 5.8% lower and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is down 4.9% today.

Along with a 0.3% decline in organic revenues, well short of expectations for 2.5% growth, Publicis forecasts a "bumpy ride" for Q1 due to the client attrition.

Next up to report among the Big Four is likely IPG on Feb. 13.