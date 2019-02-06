U.S. box office down 16% in January

Movie theater operators are looking for an upswing after the U.S. box office recorded its worst January performance since 2013 with a box office haul of $815M.

The 16% Y/Y drop is attributed by ComScore to the government shutdown, extra cold weather and a weak slate of films during the month.

February could get off to a better start, with Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) film The Lego Movie: The Second Part forecast to bring in $55M this weekend.

