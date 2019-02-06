Prestige Brands Holdings Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETPrestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)PBHBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.4M (-5.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PBH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.