Prestige Brands Holdings Q3 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETPrestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)PBHBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.4M (-5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.