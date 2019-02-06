LCI Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETLCI Industries (LCII)LCIIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- LCI (NYSE:LCII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $549.38M (+0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LCII has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.