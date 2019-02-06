News Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETNews Corporation (NWSA)NWSABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.62B (+20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWSA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.