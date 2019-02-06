Columbia Sportswear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)COLMBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $847.97M (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COLM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.