Myriad Genetics up 7% after FQ2 report

Myriad Genetics (MYGN +7.3% ) is up on modestly higher volume following its fiscal Q2 report. Highlights:

Total revenue was up 15% to $203.0M, driven by the ramp-up in prenatal testing.

Non-GAAP earnings were up 12.7% to $29.2M.

Cash flow ops for fiscal year-to-date was down 19.3% to $45.6M.

Fiscal Q3 guidance: Revenue: $216M - 218M; EPS: $0.12 - 0.14: non-GAAP EPS: $0.42 - 0.44.

Fiscal 2019 guidance: Revenue: $855M - 865M; EPS: $0.40 - 0.45; non-GAAP EPS: $1.70 - 1.75.

