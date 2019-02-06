Black Hills Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $476.06M (+4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BKH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.