Encompass Health Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EHC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.