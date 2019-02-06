CDW Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.04B (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.