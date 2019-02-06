CNH Industrial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.09B (-0.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CNHI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.