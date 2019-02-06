Beacon Roofing Supply Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETBeacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)BECNBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (+48.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BECN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.