W.R. Grace Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETW. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)GRABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- W.R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $502.67M (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GRA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.