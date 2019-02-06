Forum Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETForum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET)FETBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Forum Energy (NYSE:FET) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.19M (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FET has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.