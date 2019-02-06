Hub Group Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG)
- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $972.54M (-16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUBG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.