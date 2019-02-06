Mednax Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETMEDNAX, Inc. (MD)MDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mednax (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $909.65M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.