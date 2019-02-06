Spectrum Brands Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)SPBBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $910.98M (+40.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.