Microsoft's anti-Office 2019 ad campaign

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) launches an ad campaign telling users to subscribe to Office 365 instead of buying its own Office 2019 suite.

When Office 2019 launched in September 2017, Microsoft said the products were "for customers who aren't yet ready for the cloud."

Microsoft particularly wants to win enterprises over to Office 365 and mentions the cloud service's AI capabilities as a selling point.

In its earnings report last week, MSFT reported Office Commercial revenue was up 11% Y/Y driven by Office 365's 34% growth. Office Consumer revenue only grew 1% Y/Y with 33.3M Office 365 subscribers.