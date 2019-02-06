Alliance Data Systems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)BFHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.94 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.11B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.