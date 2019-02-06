Microchip +7.5% after CEO calls bottom

Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) gains 7.5% after CEO Steve Sanghi says March will mark the bottom of the cycle for the company.

The comment came during the Q3 earnings call while shares were feeling the aftermarket pressure of mixed guidance.

Full quote: "Barring any material negative development on the trade front, we see the March 2019 quarter to mark the bottom of the cycle for Microchip. We cannot yet say what the shape of the recovery would be, whether the recovery be V-shaped, U-shaped or L-shaped. That will depend somewhat on the outcome of the trade talks. What we do see a bottom forming and believe that the March quarter will mark the bottom for this cycle for Microchip."