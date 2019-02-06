AMAG Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETAMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)AMAGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-70.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.78M (-42.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMAG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.