Sealed Air Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)SEEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.