Broadridge Financial Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $967.68M (-4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.