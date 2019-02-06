Patterson-UTI Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETPatterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)PTENBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $796.47M (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PTEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.