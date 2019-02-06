Boeing says market demand supports higher 737 production
Feb. 06, 2019
- Boeing (BA +0.4%) CFO Greg Smith says strong market demand would support an even higher production rate of 63 single-aisle 737 aircraft per month but such an increase depends more on suppliers being able to keep up.
- Boeing currently builds 52 737 jets per month at its Seattle factory, and Reuters reported earlier this week that the company plans to speed monthly production to 57 planes if it can smooth out supplier delays.
- Smith also says Boeing wants to remove as much risk as possible from a proposed new mid-sized jet plan by focusing on holding down development costs and applying lessons learned across multiple civil and military programs.