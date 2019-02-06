Timken Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Timken (NYSE:TKR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $922.55M (+18.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TKR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.