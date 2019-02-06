Andeavor Logistics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETAndeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)ANDXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+204.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $627.92M (-42.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANDX has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.