Adient Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETAdient plc (ADNT)ADNTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-70.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.17B (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADNT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.