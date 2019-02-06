Old Dominion Freight Line Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)ODFLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (-26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ODFL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.