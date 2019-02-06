ANGI Homeservices Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)ANGIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.22M (+26.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.