Mohawk Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)MHKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Mohawk (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.50 (-26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.44B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MHK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.