Bombardier, Alstom move up after EU blocks Siemens deal

The European Commission's decision to block the proposed merger of rail units of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -1.4% ) and Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY +3.1% ) sparks speculation about potential merger talks between Alstom and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF +6.3% ), lifting both companies’ shares.

The deal’s collapse helps Bombardier escape what would have been the creation of a new rail company ~2x its size and prompts talk that the Canadian plane and train maker could emerge as an alternative partner for a tie-up.

"It gives [Bombardier] a better set of options," says AltaCorp analyst Chris Murray. "Ultimately the need to consolidate in the industry has not gone away."

Berenberg analysts upgrade Alstom shares to Buy, noting the French company may now seek an alternative deal with Bombardier’s Germany-based transportation division, which would have "a higher chance for anti-trust approval than the Siemens-Alstom tie-up due to lower European market share in high speed rail and signaling."