Microsoft Build starts May 6

Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) annual Build developer conference will run from May 6 to May 8 in Seattle, again overlapping with Google's I/O conference.

What to expect: Microsoft usually presents the latest Windows roadmap plus any additions to Office, Azure, or other leading software/services.

Other events: Microsoft will hold a press event at Mobile World Congress on February 24 and could unveil its new HoloLens 2 VR hardware. The company will then appear at the Game Developers Conference (March 18 to 22 in San Francisco) to reveal its cross-platform Xbox Live SDK.