CNBC: Yelp hires Evercore to defend against activist push

Yelp (YELP +0.4% ) has hired Evercore to defend against a push by activist shareholder SQN, which has urged a look at strategic alternatives including a potential sale, CNBC reports.

SQN said last month that implementing its recommendations could result in a stock price of $55-$65, and an immediate sale to private equity would draw $47-$50/share, or higher with strategic bidders. The shares were at $35.66 then, and are at $37.53 now.

Evercore's not running a sales process yet, CNBC says, and if it was, there are few if any "credible buyers" at Yelp's $3B-plus valuation. SQN believes the company's worth $4B or more.