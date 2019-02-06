Iron ore rallies to highest since March 2017 after deadly dam breach

Iron ore prices push to nearly two-year highs after last month's fatal tailings dam breach in Brazil forced Vale (VALE -5.5% ) to suspend production at the Brucutu mine and declare force majeure on several related iron ore and pellet sales contracts.

The spot price of 62% iron fines delivered to China was at $86.65/dry ton on Feb. 4, up 14% since the Jan. 25 dam breach and the highest since March 2017, according to S&P Global Platts, which had not assessed the price since Monday because of the Lunar New Year holiday.

"Some market players are bracing for the possibility of $100 iron ore," says S&P Global's Joseph Innace, and "seasonally, the global iron ore market does typically rise after the Chinese Lunar Holidays, as buyers tend to return with greater activity."

Commerzbank analyst Vivek Dhar says the recent surge is consistent with the market sidelining up to 40M metric tons of production from Vale, and "an additional supply disruption of around 30M tons/annum could see iron ore prices spike above US$100/ton," which would be the highest since early 2014.

Meanwhile, Vale’s license to operate a dam key to production at its Brucutu mine reportedly was revoked by a Brazilian state regulator, further dimming hopes that the company's operations could begin to return to normal.

Among other relevant tickers: BHP, RIO, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCQX:NGLOY, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY