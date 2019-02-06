SoftBank's Vision Fund spent half of $100B capital

Feb. 06, 2019 3:00 PM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF)SFTBF, SFTBYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund has spent $50B of its $99B capital in its less than two years of existence, according to the company.
  • Subtracting committed investments and money earmarked for employees, working capital drops to $30B.
  • SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says the pace will continue, the company is in "prime shape," and he still wants to create a second fund.
  • But there are signs the purse strings are tightening like SoftBank cutting its WeWork investment from $16B to $2B late last year. And the Vision Fund dropped the rest of its Nvidia stake in January.
  • If money runs low and external investors don't step forward, SoftBank could ride in with some of the $6.4B mobile unit profit it set aside for investments.
