Black Hills downgraded at Williams on Colorado rate filing, valuation

Black Hills (BKH -1.3% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $64 price target at Williams Capital, which cites last week's Colorado rate filing and the stock's nearly 7% surge since year-end 2018.

BKH filed a base rate case with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission on Feb. 1 for its natural gas utility, requesting a nearly $2.5B increase in revs and a new distribution system integrity rider based on ~$265M of rate base, a 50.15% equity layer and a 10.30% return on equity.

Williams says BKH's filing was materially smaller than reflected in its previous estimates for 2019-20, but the DSIR rider, if implemented, may mitigate part of the difference from prior expectations.

Colorado uses a 210-day statutory review period, and the company has requested new rates effective Oct. 1, 2019.