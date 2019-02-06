Voya jumps after Q4 call discusses DTA value

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) gains 4.1% after a better-than-expected Q4 report and after management emphasized the value of its deferred tax assets in its Q4 call this morning.

Management contends that the market is overlooking the value of the DTA, which they put at $8.64 per share. If that amount is added to its Feb. 1 share price of $46.96, then it would be trading at an earnings multiple of 7.2x, lower than the 8.3x multiple the stock traded at before selling its closed block variable annuity unit in mid-2018, a move that significantly de-risked the company, says BTIG analyst Mark Palmer in a note.

He reiterates his buy recommendation and price target of $59.

Voya also reaffirmed outlook for adjusted operating earnings growth of at least 10% in 2019 and in the two following years.

Also set expectation of recurring deposit growth of 10%-12% in its retirement full-service business during 2019.

Previously: Voya +1.5% as Q4 normalized EPS beats by 18 cents (Feb. 5)