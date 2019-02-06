Peabody Energy -10% as Q4 revenues, met coal volumes sink
Feb. 06, 2019 3:42 PM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)BTUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Peabody Energy (BTU -10.3%) opened higher but quickly turned lower and continued to shed ground after its Q4 results include an 8% Y/Y decline in revenues to $1.4B, reflecting lower metallurgical volumes connected to a lack of production from North Goonyella and lower U.S. thermal volumes.
- BTU says its seaborne thermal segment sold 3.7M tons of export thermal coal during Q4 at an average realized price of $77.42/st and 1.8M tons of domestic thermal coal under a long-term contract; in line with full year targets, BTU's seaborne thermal segment shipped 11.6M tons of export thermal coal at an average realized price of $81.60/st.
- The seaborne metallurgical coal segment sold 2.3M tons in Q4 at an average realized price of $131.89/st; in line with its guidance for the full year, BTU says it shipped 11M tons of seaborne metallurgical coal at an average realized price of $141.06/st.
- For FY 2019, BTU targets selling 11.5M-12.5M tons of export thermal coal and foresees higher metallurgical coal volumes beginning in 2020 with the planned return to normal mining activities at North Goonyella early next year.