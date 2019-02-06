Peabody Energy -10% as Q4 revenues, met coal volumes sink

Feb. 06, 2019 3:42 PM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)BTUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Peabody Energy (BTU -10.3%) opened higher but quickly turned lower and continued to shed ground after its Q4 results include an 8% Y/Y decline in revenues to $1.4B, reflecting lower metallurgical volumes connected to a lack of production from North Goonyella and lower U.S. thermal volumes.
  • BTU says its seaborne thermal segment sold 3.7M tons of export thermal coal during Q4 at an average realized price of $77.42/st and 1.8M tons of domestic thermal coal under a long-term contract; in line with full year targets, BTU's seaborne thermal segment shipped 11.6M tons of export thermal coal at an average realized price of $81.60/st.
  • The seaborne metallurgical coal segment sold 2.3M tons in Q4 at an average realized price of $131.89/st; in line with its guidance for the full year, BTU says it shipped 11M tons of seaborne metallurgical coal at an average realized price of $141.06/st.
  • For FY 2019, BTU targets selling 11.5M-12.5M tons of export thermal coal and foresees higher metallurgical coal volumes beginning in 2020 with the planned return to normal mining activities at North Goonyella early next year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.