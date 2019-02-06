Brazil's central bank keeps rate at record low

Brazil's central bank keeps its benchmark Selic interest rate at 6.5%, a record low as tame inflation data and the U.S. Fed's dovish turn allows the Brazilian policymakers to also be patient.
Banco Central do Brasil's monetary policy committee expects inflation at ~3.9% in 2019, ~4.0% in 2020, ~3.75% in 2021.
The Brazilian real weakened 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ -4.1%).
