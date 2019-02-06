Hess reiterated at Outperform at Wells Fargo following latest Guyana finds

Hess (HES +1% ) is higher after partner Exxon unveiled more positive results from their Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1 wells offshore Guyana, bringing the total number of discoveries on the Stabroek Block to 12.

Wells Fargo's Roger Read reiterates an Outperform rating on Hess following the news, saying the new discovery is a positive for future growth and value creation, and the ongoing exploration success and development potential in Guyana support the firm's view of Hess as a top pick for 2019.

The bullish Read believes the Tilapia well should bolster the case for a standalone development hub in the area, while the "Haimara discovery offers potential for new development as it sits approximately 19 miles from the nearest discovery well."