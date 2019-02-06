NYCB on the rise after UBS upgrades to buy

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) rises 1.8% after UBS upgrades the stock to a buy with a Street-high price target of $15.
Sees net income margin widening as the bank's $4.6B of FHLB advances are repriced.
UBS's Brock Vandervliet boosts his 2019 NIM estimate for NYCB to 1.95% from 1.91% and increases 2020 estimate to 2.0% from 1.89%.
Two risks: If the Fed resumes rate hikes or if NYCB makes an acquisition.
