NYCB on the rise after UBS upgrades to buy

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) rises 1.8% after UBS upgrades the stock to a buy with a Street-high price target of $15.

Sees net income margin widening as the bank's $4.6B of FHLB advances are repriced.

UBS's Brock Vandervliet boosts his 2019 NIM estimate for NYCB to 1.95% from 1.91% and increases 2020 estimate to 2.0% from 1.89%.

Two risks: If the Fed resumes rate hikes or if NYCB makes an acquisition.

Previously: New York Community Bancorp Q4 highlights loan growth (Jan. 30)